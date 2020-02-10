Thousands of people have been trapped on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, since February 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
#day5 #coronavirus #Coronavirusourtbreak #quarantine on #diamondprincess he lost patience today. Need to cheer him up #hanginthereprincess #kidtrappedoncruiseship pic.twitter.com/9AqyO3sfYi— Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 9, 2020
#day3 #coronvirus #CoronaOutbreak #quarantine on #diamondprincess on deck mom told me she is abit depress in the middle of the night. How can I help her. #crisis #MentalHealthMatters— Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 7, 2020
Day 3 Quarantine. The Great Escape. #thisisajoke #dontlockmeup #mycameramanisinnocent #trumpsaveus #quarantine #princess #coronovirus #iwanttogohome pic.twitter.com/mFXZZpCrY0— Karey Maniscalco (@Kareyrealestate) February 7, 2020
#QUARANTEED @POTUS please let me come home!! 14 days on Princess will be torturous. I promise I'll stay in my house 🏡🙏🏻🏡 #bringmehome #MAGA— Karey Maniscalco (@Kareyrealestate) February 6, 2020
