China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on February 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths by the end of Monday, a fatality rate of 3.07 percent.

It said there were still a total of 16,687 suspected cases.

The province pledged on Monday to test all those suspected to have the virus within a day.

On Monday, a new case of the coronavirus was diagnosed in an Indian national in the UAE, health authorities revealed.

With the new case registered, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE is now eight.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 01:44 - GMT 22:44