The 2,257 passengers and crew onboard the Westerdam luxury liner are in limbo once again after Thailand became the latest country to turn the ship away from its ports, leaving guests desperate to disembark after almost two weeks at sea.

Fearing that some passengers aboard the Westerdam may be infected with the deadly new coronavirus, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that he’s directed authorities not to let them disembark. The statement was confirmed by other Thai officials.

The World Health Organization seemed to offer a ray of hope -- saying that health authorities may try to board the ship to assess the passengers’ health to see whether they may be allowed to get off the ship in Thailand.

Operated by Holland America Line, a brand owned by Miami-based cruise giant Carnival Corp., the ship has been refused entry by four other countries or territories, according to the WHO. Ports in Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam have sent it away on concerns over the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people since it was first reported late last year in Wuhan, China.

The refusal and quarantine of cruise ships are the latest stepped-up measures by governments around the world struggle to contain the outbreak. Carnival’s Diamond Princess and its 3,700 passengers are quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, as authorities battle an increasing number of infections onboard.

The WHO said Thai officials have indicated that if the ship enters the country’s waters, “authorities may seek to board the ship to determine the health status of passengers and crew, to determine whether they would be allowed to eventually disembark in Thailand,” according to a statement. The ship is currently off the southern coat of Vietnam, according to the WHO and Bloomberg data.

On board the Westerdam, passenger Stephen Hansen said he was relieved when travelers were initially told Monday that they would be allowed to disembark in Thailand. Guests scrambled to rebook flights home and everyone had their temperatures taken. By Tuesday morning, they learned from media reports that Thailand had refused the ship.

‘Back in limbo’

“To have that snatched away at the last minute with no other solution at hand was very upsetting,” said Hansen, who is traveling with his wife. “So we are back in limbo again.”

Hansen called on the governments of passengers’ home countries to seek a solution, saying medicine, food and other supplies would soon run short. Others on the Westerdam took to social media after learning about Thailand’s refusal.

The cruise ship operator hasn’t had much news to offer passengers.

“We are actively working this matter and will provide an update when we are able,” Holland America Line said, adding it’s aware of the reports about Thailand’s refusal. “We know this is confusing for our guests and their families and we greatly appreciate their patience.”

In a blog post Monday evening, the operator announced the ship was headed to Laem Chabang port -- about 50 miles east of Bangkok -- where passengers would disembark and end their journey on February 13.

Holland America Line has said that the vessel is not in quarantine and it has no reason to believe there are any cases of coronavirus on board. The ship’s plight is adding to Carnival’s woes sparked by the virus.

The Westerdam departed Hong Kong on February 1 on a 14-day Taiwan and Japan cruise. The 1,455 guests, traveling with 802 crew members, were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama February 15, according to blog posts on Holland America Line’s website. The ship has sufficient fuel and food provisions to last until the end of the voyage, according to an earlier Holland America Line blog post on its website.

While passengers wait for news, Christina Kerby said she’s been killing time learning how to fold bath towels into decorative shapes. The Northern California resident kept her posts upbeat and humorous.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20