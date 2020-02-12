Italian opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini is to stand trial on charges of illegally detaining migrants at sea, after senators voted Wednesday to strip him of his parliamentary immunity.

The Senate’s decision, which was displayed on a digital vote board, will send the former interior minister to trial for abuse of power and illegal detention, charges for which he faces up to 15 years in jail.

