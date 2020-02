A Pakistani court has jailed the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed, to five years and six months on terror charges, his lawyer said Wednesday, the first time he has been imprisoned since the 2008 assault.

The firebrand cleric was found guilty of “being part of a banned terrorist outfit” and for “having illegal property,” his lawyer Imran Gill told AFP.

Smoke billows from the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai during the 2008 attacks. (AFP)

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 14:02 - GMT 11:02