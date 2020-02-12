Suspected letter bombs went off in the mail room of an office building in Amsterdam and at a post-sorting company in the Dutch city of Kerkrade early on Wednesday, police said.
No injuries were reported in either blast, police added.
Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since January 3, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?