Another 44 people on board a cruise ship moored off Japan’s coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said Thursday.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 44 new cases were detected from another 221 new tests. They raise the number of infections detected on the Diamond Princess to 218, in addition to a quarantine officer who also tested positive for the virus.

More than 3,700 passengers and crew members have been quarantined, not docked, simply floating nearby dryland, where ambulances and health officers in hazmat suits are ready to wheel off the infected patients for treatment.

Passengers face difficult conditions on board. They are allotted time periods where they can leave their cabins and go on deck in shifts for fresh air.

Watch: Passengers stuck on the Diamond Princess show life on board, vent their frustrations

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Read more:

Woman infected with coronavirus cured: UAE

Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days

From China to Europe and the world: A timeline of the coronavirus outbreak





Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 08:13 - GMT 05:13