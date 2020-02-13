Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government's annual budget.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, according to a government statement.

Javid's spokesman confirmed he would be leaving just as Johnson carried out the first reshuffle of his cabinet since winning a parliamentary majority in December's election.



Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22