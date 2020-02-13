The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 1,367 as of the end of Wednesday, up 254 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Across mainland China, there were 15,152 new confirmed infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 59,805.
