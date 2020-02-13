China is replacing the head of its office that oversees matters in Hong Kong, Beijing announced on Thursday, after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.
Zhang Xiaoming would be removed as director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the human resources ministry said, to be replaced by Xia Baolon, a 67-year-old vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
