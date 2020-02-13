The number of fatalities in hard-hit Hubei province jumped by 242 deaths, the local health authority said Thursday, pushing the toll from the new coronavirus virus outbreak nationwide past 1,350.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 14,840 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

The huge jump came as local officials said they were broadening their definition for COVID-19 cases.

