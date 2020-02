Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim is a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference.

He did not give further details.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13