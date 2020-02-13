President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, after sources told Reuters an agreement could be signed this month.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Fox Business.
