President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, after sources told Reuters an agreement could be signed this month.



Reuters was not immediately able to verify the Fox Business.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported “notable progress” in negotiations between Washington and the Taliban, which have now lasted over a year.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 02:17 - GMT 23:17