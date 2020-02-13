US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the US and the Taliban had negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence.

“We’ve said all along that the best, if not only, solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement. Progress has been made on this front and we’ll have more to report on that soon,” Esper told reporters during a press conference in Brussels.

“It will be a continual evaluative process as we go forward -- if we go forward,” Esper added.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 17:41 - GMT 14:41