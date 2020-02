The number of new deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 116 as of Thursday, the province’s health commission said on its website on Friday.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 51,986.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization’s emergency measures director said cases of coronavirus infections are not rising dramatically outside China apart from on a cruise liner now quarantined off a Japanese port.

“Outside cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship we are not seeing dramatic increases in cases outside China,” Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, told a Geneva news briefing.

