The number of new deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Friday, the province’s health commission said on its website on Saturday.

A further 2,420 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 54,406.

In a related development, a World Health Organization-led joint mission with China will start its outbreak investigation work this weekend and will focus on how the new coronavirus is spreading and the severity of the disease, the WHO’s director said on Friday.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 02:39 - GMT 23:39