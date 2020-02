A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

“Forty of them have gotten infected,” Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Insitutes for Health said on CBS’ Face the Nation show. “They are not going to go anywhere. They’re going to be in hospitals in Japan.”

Last Update: Sunday, 16 February 2020 KSA 21:36 - GMT 18:36