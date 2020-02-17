EU foreign ministers said Monday they have agreed to launch a new mission in the Mediterranean to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya that is currently routinely flouted.

“We all agreed to create a mission to block the entry of arms into Libya,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said, adding that the mission would include a naval element -- which had been a sticking point for some member states.

The news was confirmed by his German and Austrian counterparts.

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34