Thailand records one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since

January, a senior health official said on Monday.



The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary said in a news conference.



Fifteen people have recovered and return home.



Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.



Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 07:50 - GMT 04:50