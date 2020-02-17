Thailand records one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since
January, a senior health official said on Monday.
The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary said in a news conference.
Fifteen people have recovered and return home.
Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.
