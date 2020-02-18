China will accept applications for exemptions from trade-war tariffs on imports of US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic.

Products that qualify include patient monitors, blood transfusion equipment and instruments to measure blood pressure, according to a list released by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 08:25 - GMT 05:25