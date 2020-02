Vladislav Surkov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir, has left his post, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Surkov was previously in charge of advice on Russia’s relationship with Ukraine but earlier in February the Kremlin said that it would now be handled by the Ukrainian-born deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 21:16 - GMT 18:16