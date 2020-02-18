Ten people were killed late Monday in an attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo region of Beni, where a notorious militia has killed hundreds since October, a local official and a military officer said.

“Eight civilians, an intelligence agent and a soldier” were killed in the attack on the village of Manzahalo, local leader John Kambale told AFP on Tuesday. The toll was confirmed by a military officer, who blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia.

