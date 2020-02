Venezuelan authorities suspended a Portuguese airline on Monday days after it carried opposition leader Juan Guaido and his uncle home from an international tour aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido’s flight to Caracas on TAP Air Portugal ended his three-week tour through Europe and into the Trump White House. Venezuelan authorities arrested Guaido’s uncle upon landing, accusing him of trying to bring a small amount of explosives into the nation.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the carrier’s flights into and out of the country had been suspended for 90 days, hours of the transportation minister said they had opened an investigation into “serious violation” of local regulations.

Guaido, 36, rose to prominence a year ago, claiming presidential powers and vowing to end Maduro’s rule amid a historic economic crisis. Guaido says Maduro’s government has targeted his uncle, Juan José Márquez, as a means to attack him.

Venezuela also issued a letter of protest to the French government on Monday, saying its ambassador in Caracas, Romain Nadal, interfered in the nation’s internal affairs when he went to greet Guaido upon his arrival at the airport.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 05:30 - GMT 02:30