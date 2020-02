The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 on Wednesday after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.

In a related development, there have been 92 cases of human-to-human spread of the coronavirus in 12 countries outside China but the World Health Organization does not have the data to make comparisons with China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the UN secretary general said that the virus outbreak that began in China “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 01:53 - GMT 22:53