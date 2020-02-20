India will not rush into a trade deal with the United States, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, days before US President Donald Trump’s visit.



The two sides have been trying to narrow differences over tariffs and US demands for greater access to India’s poultry and dairy markets.



“We do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. These are complex negotiations. We would not like to rush into a deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.



Trump arrives in India on February 24.



Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37