London police said they arrested a man on Thursday after a stabbing at a mosque near Regents Park which injured one person.



“A man was found with stab injuries,” police said in a statement. “He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.”

British police said a man in his seventies was stabbed, but that his life was not in danger.

- Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37