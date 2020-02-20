The United States defense agency responsible for secure communications for the US president and other high-level officials said social security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been “compromised,” in a letter seen by Reuters that was sent to potential victims.

The Defense Information Systems Agency, which calls itself a combat support agency of the Department of Defense on its web site, employs 8,000 military and civilian employees.

The letter says that between May and July 2019, personal data may have been compromised “in a data breach on a system hosted by,” the agency.

