An Italian national has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a statement of the Lombardy region said early on Friday morning.
The 38-year old man has been admitted to a hospital in the Northern town of Codogno and further medical tests are still underway, the region said.
It would be the fourth case confirmed in Italy after two Chinese tourists and another Italian tested positive.
