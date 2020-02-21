The window of opportunity to contain the wider international spread of the epidemic of the new coronavirus disease is closing, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday after cases were reported in Iran and Lebanon.
Asked whether the outbreak is at a “tipping point” after new cases and deaths from COVID-19, the WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he still believed the virus could be contained, but added:
“The window of opportunity is narrowing, so we need to act quickly before it closes completely.
“This outbreak could go in any direction,” Tedros said. “If we do well, we can avert any serious crisis, but if we squander the opportunity then we will have a serious problem on our hands.”
