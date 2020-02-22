A second person in Italy has died from complications from the new coronavirus, Italian news agency ANSA said on Saturday.



The death of a woman in the northern region of Lombardy follows that of a 78-year-old man who died on Friday. The new wave of cases in Italy’s northern regions have triggered shut-downs of shops, offices, and community centers.

