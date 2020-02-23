South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the government will raise the country’s disease alert by one notch to the highest level in a bid to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases.

New coronavirus cases in the country jumped by 123 to 556 on Sunday and the death toll rose to five, according to the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

