Several people were injured on Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in the central German town of Volksmarsen, police said.

“According to first reports, several people have been injured,” police said in a statement, adding that the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman gunned down 11 people, including himself, in one of the worst racist attacks in Germany since World War Two.

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03