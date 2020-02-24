Mainland China had 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 648 reported a day earlier.



The number of new deaths, however, rose to 150 from 97 over the same period, it said in a statement.



The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150, and 2,592 have died from the outbreak, the commission said.



Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 06:30 - GMT 03:30