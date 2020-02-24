The World Health Organization chief said Monday the world should be working harder to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, and should be preparing for a “potential pandemic.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that so far, the WHO does not consider the outbreak that has killed more than 2,600 people a pandemic, but said countries should be “doing everything we can to prepare for a potential pandemic.”

Iran, Italy, S.Korea coronavirus cases ‘deeply concerning’

The jump in new coronavirus cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea in recent days is “deeply concerning”, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“The sudden increase of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

Keep track of all breaking coronavirus news in our dedicated section:

https://english.alarabiya.net/coronavirus.html

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 19:08 - GMT 16:08