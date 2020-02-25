All 16 people in Vietnam infected with a new coronavirus have been cured, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that no new cases have been recorded since February 13.



The last known patient, a 50-year-old man infected by his daughter who returned from China’s central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, has recovered and is in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.



It was not immediately clear when the last patient would be discharged from hospital.



The rest, including a three-month-old baby, are improving, the ministry added.



Vietnam’s first report of the virus was about two Chinese citizens infected on January 23.



