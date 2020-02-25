US public health officials are preparing for any eventuality regarding the impact of coronavirus in the United States, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, adding that the virus has so far been contained in the country.

“This is very tightly contained in the US,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding any such emergency planning does not mean an outbreak of the virus will come to pass in the United States.

