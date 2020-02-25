The United States is sanctioning 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey pursuant to the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA), according to a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The new sanctions will be imposed on five entities and individuals in China and Turkey for supporting Iran’s missile program.

“The recent determinations were the result of a periodic review of sanctionable activity as required by INKSNA. We have imposed two-year discretionary sanctions on the 13 individuals/entities identified in this report. The sanctions include restrictions on US government procurement, US government assistance, and exports,” Pompeo’s statement read.

