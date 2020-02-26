Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 508 cases a day earlier.



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,715 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 52 from the previous day, the commission said.



The central province of Hubei, epicenter of the outbreak, reported 401 new cases on Feb 25 versus 499 cases a day earlier.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 05:19 - GMT 02:19