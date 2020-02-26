Russia said on Wednesday that it will halt issuing visas to some Iranian citizens starting from February 28, amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

Nineteen people have been killed by the new coronavirus in Iran, with 139 confirmed cases in the country so far, according to Iranian state television.

Russia has so far reported two cases of the virus in the country.

Golikova said Moscow will be suspending flights between Russia and South Korea starting from March 1, except those operated by Aeroflot and Aurora, and added that Russia is advising its citizens against traveling to Italy. Italy has reported 323 cases and 12 deaths from the coronavirus.

Other Russian restrictions related to the outbreak which have been previously announced, would be extended by one month to April 1, Golikova said.

The viral outbreak, which began in China, has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 globally.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 16:55 - GMT 13:55