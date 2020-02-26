South Korea's coronavirus case total jumped well into four figures Wednesday as authorities reported 169 new infections, taking the overall tally to 1,146, by far the largest outside China.

An 11th person had died of the disease, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added in a statement on its website.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 04:28 - GMT 01:28