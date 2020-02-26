The US Embassy in New Delhi urged its citizens on Wednesday to be cautious after violent clashes broke out between Hindus and minority Muslims in parts of the city this week.
The violence erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hindu nationalist government.
