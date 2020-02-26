The United States on Wednesday stepped up travel advisories for Iran, Italy and Mongolia, warning of the risks of coronavirus or disruptions related to efforts to control the disease’s spread.

The US State Department urged US citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to Italy, and said those in Iran should also be careful. Both nations are combating coronavirus outbreaks.



The United States already had a “do not travel” warning in place for Iran that cited the risk of kidnapping and detention.



In its advisory on Mongolia, the department urged US citizens to reconsider visiting due to “travel and transport restrictions” put in place in response to the spread of coronavirus in neighboring China.

