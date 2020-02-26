A United States soldier based in South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus, the US military said on Wednesday.

He is the first US service member to contract the virus.

A US military statement said the 23-year-old soldier who tested positive was in self quarantine at his off-base residence. He had been based in Camp Caroll in a town near Daegu and visited Camp Walker in Daegu earlier this week.

The military said South Korean authorities and US military health professionals tracing his contacts to determine if other people may have been exposed.



Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 05:47 - GMT 02:47