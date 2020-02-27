Regions in China at low risk for the coronavirus should resume visa and passport services for both Chinese and foreign travelers to help the nation get back to work, immigration authorities said on Thursday.



Medium-risk areas should do the same depending on the state of the epidemic within their borders, the China Immigration Administration also said.



The immigration authority said on its official Weibo account that it would roll out measures to facilitate such moves, without providing further details.



Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 09:12 - GMT 06:12