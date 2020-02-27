Estonia has confirmed its first coronavirus case in a man who returned from Iran, Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported on Thursday, citing Estonian health authorities.



“We are talking about a permanent resident of Estonia who is not a citizen of Estonia,” Interfax reported, citing Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik.



“According to my information, he is a citizen of Iran,” Interfax cited Kiik as telling Estonian TV.



Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 09:42 - GMT 06:42