Greece will not tolerate any illegal entries of migrants through its borders and will increase its border security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Migrants and refugees started gathering at the Greek-Turkish land border after Turkey warned that it would let out thousands of refugees stuck in the country since a 2016 accord between Ankara and the European Union.



In a tweet Mitsotakis said Greece "does not bear any responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and will not suffer the consequences of decisions taken by others."



Greek border guards on Friday blocked hundreds of migrants from entering the country, police said, hours after Turkey announced it would no longer hold them back from Europe.

The head of Greece’s general staff and the minister for police were dispatched to the area as the government said it had “tightened” border vigilance “to the maximum level possible.”

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04