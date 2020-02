The French government banned public gatherings with more than 5,000 people on Saturday due to the coronavirus outbreak as France reported 16 new cases.

“All public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined space are temporarily banned across France,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told journalists.

He also said that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 73 and that there had been no new deaths.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 18:38 - GMT 15:38