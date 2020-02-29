Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad insisted on Saturday he had enough support to become prime minister again hours after a rival was picked for the job amid a political crisis sparked by the government’s collapse.

“I have 114 MPs who are supporting me,” the 94-year-old said in a statement, adding that he had written a letter to the king - who appoints the country’s premier - explaining this.

A candidate is required to have the support of 112 MPs to become prime minister.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020