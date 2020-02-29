Officials in Washington state say a person has died of the novel coronavirus, the first such death in the United States.

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means.

The patients — an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school — hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person, authorities said.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will address the nation about the coronavirus threat, after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

Check out Al Arabiya English's special coverage on the coronavirus here.

Trump tweeted that he'll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22