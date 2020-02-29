The Taliban ordered all its fighters “to refrain from any kind of attack” on Saturday ahead of the signing of an agreement with the US diplomats aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.



“Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain from any kind of attack ... for the happiness of the nation,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban told Reuters.



“The biggest thing is that we hope the US remain committed to their promises during the negotiation and peace deal,” he said, adding that foreign forces’ aircraft were flying over Taliban territory which was “irritating and provocative.”

The US Embassy in a tweet said this is a “monumental day” for Afghanistan.

“It is about making peace and crafting a common brighter future,” the tweet said. “We stand with Afghanistan.”

